Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Recalled, available Saturday
Richardson was recalled from the G-League on Saturday and is available against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Richardson has seen spotty run with the Raptors. In seven appearances, he's played 35 minutes and totaled seven points and four rebounds.
