Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 15 off bench in summer league loss
Richardson finished Sunday's 103-92 summer league loss to the Timberwolves with 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists across 20 minutes.
Despite coming off the bench, Richardson was one of the most effective offensive threats Sunday, knocking down an efficient 63.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 80 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He didn't provide much else across the box score and did turn the ball over twice, though either way, the offensive display was impressive. After being traded to the Raptors from the Kings at the trade deadline last season, Richardson saw action in just one game as he wasn't apart of the regular rotation. With not much roster turnover, Richardson will likely spend a lot of time in the G-League once again in 2018-19.
