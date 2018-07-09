Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 17 points in start
Richardson had 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in Monday's summer league loss to the Thunder.
Richardson has struggled to find his footing at the NBA level since entering the league, and he spent considerable time in the G League last season. While he's off to a decent start in Las Vegas, Richardson is unlikely to be more than a deep bench player for the Raptors in 2018-19.
