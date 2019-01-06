Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 29 despite loss
Richardson scored 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in the loss Friday to Westchester.
Richardson and backcourt mate Jordan Loyd combined to score 63 points, but it wasn't enough to offset a balanced scoring attack from Westchester. Through five games with Raptors 905, the guard is averaging 24.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals, but he's attempting a whopping 18.4 field goals per game.
