Richardson delivered 30 points (9-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 102-89 home loss to the Red Claws.

Yes, Richardson attempted 16 three pointers in his fourth G League game of the season, which not surprisingly was a season high. That said, Richardson attempted 15 bombs versus Erie back in early November. The 6'6" guard has played 19 games with the parent club Raptors, averaging 1.4 points and five minutes per contest. It is unclear when Richardson might return to the Raptors.