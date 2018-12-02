Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G League
Richardson was sent down to the G League on Sunday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Richardson had been a fringe-rotation player earlier in the season, but his playing time with the Raptors has dwindled of late, and he hasn't seen more than three minutes in a game since Nov. 17.
