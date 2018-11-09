Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G League
Richardson was assigned to the Raptors 905 of the G League on Friday.
Richardson has played a very limited role with the Raptors this season and recently had his fourth-year option declined. He should have the opportunity to get some extended run with the 905 in the team's game against the Long Island Nets on Friday night.
