Richardson added 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes of action during Sunday's 129-119 win over Wisconsin.

Coming off a 0-for-7 shooting performance a day prior, Richardson again had a rough shooting night, scoring 10 points on 25 percent shooting. The second-year player from Syracuse's major weakness is his inefficiency to convert shot attempts, as he is only making 31.1 percent of them this season. The 22-year-old is currently averaging 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds for Raptors 905.