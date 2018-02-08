Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Traded to Toronto
Richardson (ankle) was traded to the Raptors on Thursday in exchange for Bruno Caboclo, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
Richardson has, for the most part, been a deep bench option for the Kings in his first two years with the team, and he will likely remain in that role in Toronto. Additionally, given that the Raptors already have a strong backcourt rotation, Richardson could end up spending time their G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. But, before he is able to do anything, Richardson will have to recover from an ankle injury that has held him out for the last five contests.
