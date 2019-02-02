Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Won't play Sunday
Richardson (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Richardson has been nursing a sore right knee for about a week, which has kept him out of action for both the Raptors and their G League affiliate, Raptors 905. At least for the parent club, Richardson won't be a member of the rotation when he returns to full strength.
