The Raptors assigned Miller to the G League's Raptors 905 prior to the affiliate's game Wednesday against the Maine Red Claws, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

As a player with appearances at the NBA level in parts of three seasons, Miller had the option to refuse the assignment to the 905, but Murphy notes that the forward jumped at the opportunity to receive some extended minutes. Miller should rejoin the NBA team for its game later Wednesday against the Magic but isn't likely to be included in the rotation after averaging just 5.8 minutes while appearing in four of the Raptors' first 13 contests of 2019-20.