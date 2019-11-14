Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Acts as placeholder in start
Miller logged seven minutes in his start Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-106 win over the Raptors, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.
Given that he was out of the rotation for both of the past two contests, Miller was a surprising choice to replace the injured OG Anunoby (eye) in the starting five. The assignment didn't end up amounting to much, as Miller acted merely as a placeholder for Anunoby to begin the game while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (26 minutes) absorbed the bulk of the small-forward minutes. Even if Anunoby misses additional time, don't expect Miller to be a major beneficiary.
