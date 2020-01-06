Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Back to G League
Miller will return to the G League on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miller will head to the G League in order to get some additional in-game reps. He'll presumably be recalled later in the week.
