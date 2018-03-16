Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Coming off bench Friday
Miller will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Miller drew the start Thursday with the team dealing with some injuries, collecting four points, four rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes. With OG Anunoby back in the fold Friday, however, Miller will head back to the pine.
