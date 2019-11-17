Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Coming off bench Saturday
Miller will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With OG Anunoby (eye) returning to the starting lineup, Miller will resume his usual bench role. He's appeared in just three games this season and hasn't seen more than seven minutes in any contest.
