Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Continues scoring streak
Miller provided 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's loss at Long Island.
The former Holy Cross product tallied the second best scoring output of the season Tuesday and has now put together six straight double-digit scoring performances. During the streak, Miller is averaging 17.7 points while shooting over 55 percent from the field.
