Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Could make G-League debut this weekend
Miller (ankle) is yet to play this season but could make his debut with Raptors 905 this weekend, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Miller has been day-to-day in his recovery from an ankle injury, but he will have an opportunity to get back on the court with the G-league affiliate having two games this weekend. Being on a two-way contract, Miller is expected spend most of his time with the 905 and play a very limited role when he's with Toronto this season.
More News
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Cleared for full-court practice•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Undergoes right ankle surgery•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: To miss remainder of Summer League•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Signs two-way contract with Raptors•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...