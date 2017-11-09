Miller (ankle) is yet to play this season but could make his debut with Raptors 905 this weekend, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Miller has been day-to-day in his recovery from an ankle injury, but he will have an opportunity to get back on the court with the G-league affiliate having two games this weekend. Being on a two-way contract, Miller is expected spend most of his time with the 905 and play a very limited role when he's with Toronto this season.