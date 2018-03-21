Play

Miller is heading back to the bench for Wednesday's tilt against the Cavs.

With DeMar DeRozan (thigh) reclaiming his spot in the starting five, Miller will shift back to the pine. Miller hasn't produced much lately, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds across 10.3 minutes during his past 11 appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories