Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Heading back to bench Wednesday
Miller is heading back to the bench for Wednesday's tilt against the Cavs.
With DeMar DeRozan (thigh) reclaiming his spot in the starting five, Miller will shift back to the pine. Miller hasn't produced much lately, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds across 10.3 minutes during his past 11 appearances.
