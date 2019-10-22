The Raptors informed Miller on Monday that he would be included on the team's opening night roster, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Miller beat out guards Isaiah Taylor and Cam Payne for the 15th and final spot on the roster. Coach Nick Nurse said the 6-foot-7 wing earned his spot on the heels of a strong training camp, but Miller is unlikely to be a regular member of the Toronto rotation. Miller has appeared in 25 career games at the NBA level, posting averages of 2.9 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.7 triples in 7.7 minutes.