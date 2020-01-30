Play

The Raptors list Miller as out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers with a strained neck.

Miller likely picked up the injury during his two-minute appearance in Tuesday's win over the Hawks or during practice Wednesday. Either way, his absence Thursday won't have much affect on coach Nick Nurse's rotation plans. He's seen the floor in just two of the Raptors' 13 games since the calendar flipped to January.

