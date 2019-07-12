Miller netted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during the Raptors' 94-79 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Miller got hot from three-point range, leading to him tying for the second-highest scoring tally on the night for the Raptors during the victory. The third-year pro has only shot 40.0 percent overall in four Las Vegas games, so Thursday's performance was a rather surprising sight. Miller is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his time in the desert overall.