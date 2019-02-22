Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Recalled from G League
Miller was recalled from the G League on Friday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miller signed a multi-year deal with the Raptors before the All-Star break, though he has yet to play in the NBA, spending all of his time in the G League. Even if he takes the court Friday against the Spurs, it likely wouldn't be for a significant stretch of time.
