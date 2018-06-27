Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Receives qualifying offer
Miller was extended a qualifying offer from the Raptors on Wednesday.
Miller, an undrafted free agent back in 2015, made his NBA debut last season with the Raptors, playing in a total of 15 games. The 25-year-old averaged 2.5 points and 1.0 rebound across 8.4 minutes, largely serving as emergency depth when injuries occurred higher up on the depth chart. The Raptors will now be able to match any offer he receives on the open free agent market, which means there's a good chance he's back in Toronto for the upcoming campaign. That said, he won't be a reliable fantasy option.
