Toronto Blake Murphy of The Athletic Miller from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Miller will presumably be available for the Raptors' game Tuesday against the Trail Blazers after a brief stint in the G League. Since playing time has been hard to come by for Miller at the NBA level, the Raptors likely just sent him to the G League so he could pick up some meaningful minutes. The forward ended up logging 26 minutes Monday in the 905's 124-114 win over the Erie BayHawks, finishing with six points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal.