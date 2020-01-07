Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Returns from G League stint
Toronto Blake Murphy of The Athletic Miller from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.
Miller will presumably be available for the Raptors' game Tuesday against the Trail Blazers after a brief stint in the G League. Since playing time has been hard to come by for Miller at the NBA level, the Raptors likely just sent him to the G League so he could pick up some meaningful minutes. The forward ended up logging 26 minutes Monday in the 905's 124-114 win over the Erie BayHawks, finishing with six points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...