Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Sent to G League
Toronto assigned Miller to the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miller will play in the 905's regular-season finale Saturday against the Lakeland Magic before likely reporting back to the parent club. Over 12 appearances in the G League in 2018-19, Miller is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 triples, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.