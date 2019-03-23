Toronto assigned Miller to the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Miller will play in the 905's regular-season finale Saturday against the Lakeland Magic before likely reporting back to the parent club. Over 12 appearances in the G League in 2018-19, Miller is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 triples, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.