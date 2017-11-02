Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Miller (ankle) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Miller will miss another game as he continues to work his way back from right ankle surgery. While the 24-year-old hasn't played yet this season, he was recently cleared for full-court practice, so a return seems to be right around the corner. Still, he's on a two-way contract, so he doesn't figure to see anything more than end-of-rotation minutes when he is healthy.
