Miller will draw the start at small forward for Thursday's tilt against Indiana.

With Norman Powell (ankle) doubtful, and despite OG Anunoby being healthy, coach Dwane Casey has opted to start Miller. Miller has seen just double-digit minutes four times this season, never cracking 14 minutes. In those games, he's averaged 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories