Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting at small forward
Miller will start Sunday's game against Charlotte.
With OG Anunoby out again, the Raptors have a void on the wing, and Miller will get the starting nod in what will be just his seventh appearance of the season. The 24-year-old, who's spent time in the G-League, logged seven minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Washington, his second-highest minutes total of the season. He'll likely be in position to top that number Sunday, but he's still a low-ceiling fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Continues scoring streak•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Yet to be cleared from ankle injury•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Could make G-League debut this weekend•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Cleared for full-court practice•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Undergoes right ankle surgery•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...