Miller will start Sunday's game against Charlotte.

With OG Anunoby out again, the Raptors have a void on the wing, and Miller will get the starting nod in what will be just his seventh appearance of the season. The 24-year-old, who's spent time in the G-League, logged seven minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Washington, his second-highest minutes total of the season. He'll likely be in position to top that number Sunday, but he's still a low-ceiling fantasy commodity.