Raptors' Malcolm Miller: To sign with Raptors
Miller will sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Miller recently returned to G League play after rehab from offseason shoulder injury kept him out for the start of the season. He's now appeared in six games for the Raptors 905 and is averaging 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in just under 23 minutes per game. Miller will now get another shot with the Raptors as they look to fill open roster spots following yesterday's trade for Marc Gasol.
