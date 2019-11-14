Raptors' Malcolm Miller: To start Wednesday
Miller will start Wednesday's game against Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Miller will start in place of OG Anunoby, who's out with an eye contusion. Miller's seen action in just two games this season, grabbing four rebounds in 10 total minutes and will likely return to the bench pending Anunoby's expected return Saturday.
