Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Will come off bench Wednesday
Miller will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons.
Miller received the start for the injured OG Anunoby on Tuesday, but got just 14 minutes and scored only five points. The Raptors are turning to Norman Powell to fill Anunoby's void Wednesday. Miller's seen 14 minutes in the past two games, and it's unlikely he sees a larger role.
