Miller (ankle) has yet to be cleared to take the court, Bill Doyle of the Worcester Telegram reports. "Super young man," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said regarding Miller. "He hasn't been healthy, but he can shoot the basketball. He's getting stronger, he's getting in the weight room. Very intelligent, very smart, very cerebral player. High basketball IQ. Can't wait to get him totally healthy."

Miller is currently traveling with the team's G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905, but has yet to be cleared to join in on the action. That said, coach Casey and general manager Bobby Webster heaped praise on his ability and look forward to having the youngster back. "He's the prototypical 3-and-D guy," Webster said. "Obviously his shot is I think what everyone notices. It's easy and smooth. That and his size and length on defense, that's his probably his ticket to making it." Miller will look to get on the court at some point over the next few weeks, though a specific date isn't being targeted.