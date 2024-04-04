Williams registered zero points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-85 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Raptors put Williams to work right away after signing a 10-day contract with the team before tip-off. The Louisville product has been an apt scorer and rebounder for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, and the 10 -day deal will keep him on the roster until the conclusion of the season. He obviously had little time to prepare for this start, but the team will see how the 6-11 big man fares against stiffer competition as they consider their options for next season.