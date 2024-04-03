Williams agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

He'll join Toronto's 15-man roster as a replacement for guard Kobi Simmons, whose 10-day contract expired Wednesday. The addition of Williams helps fill a more pressing need for frontcourt depth in Toronto, as Jakob Poeltl (finger), Scottie Barnes (hand), Chris Boucher (knee) and Jontay Porter (personal) all look to be at risk of missing the rest of the season. Kelly Olynyk remains locked in as Toronto's starting center, but the 25-year-old Williams could challenge Mouhamadou Gueye for the primary backup role. Williams has yet to make his NBA debut, but he was productive in the G League this season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 assists, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.7 assists in 21.5 minutes per game over 42 appearances.