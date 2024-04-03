Williams will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Fresh off inking a 10-day deal, Williams will be jettisoned into the first unit with Gary Trent (back) unavailable Wednesday evening. Across 42 games with the Sioux Falls Fkyforce of the G League this season, Williams compiled averages of 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 assists, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.7 assists per contest, so he could be worth a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.