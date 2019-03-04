Gasol totaled 13 points (2-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 loss to the Pistons.

Gasol remained in the starting lineup Sunday, but struggled from the field, coming away with 13 points on 2-of-10 shooting. He salvaged his line with contributions in all other major categories but the efficiency was certainly an issue. He has now played at least 30 minutes in back-to-back games after not reaching that mark at all during his first six games for the Raptors.