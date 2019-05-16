Gasol finished with six points (2-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 40 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Although he didn't contribute much on the offensive end of the floor, Gasol was a force on the boards and swatted two shots. He also handed out five assists in what was a solid all-around effort, albeit in a loss. He'll need to be all-in defensively moving forward if the Raptors hope to steal Game 2 in Milwaukee.