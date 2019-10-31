Raptors' Marc Gasol: Available to return Wednesday
Gasol is available to return after falling on his knee during the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Gasol left the game briefly in the first quarter to get his knee worked on. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious as he's already been given the green light to return to the court.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.