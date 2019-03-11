Raptors' Marc Gasol: Back in starting five
Gasol will start Monday's game against the Cavs, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Gasol got the start Friday against New Orleans but returned to the bench for Sunday's win over the Heat. He'll be back in the lineup at center Monday to combat Ante Zizic, while Serge Ibaka moves back to the bench.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...