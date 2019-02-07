Raptors' Marc Gasol: Being sent to Toronto

Gasol will be sent to the Raptors in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Raptors are pushing their chips all-in with Kawhi Leonard's presence only guaranteed for the remainder of this season. The 34-year-old Gasol will presumably start at center for Toronto, and it's unclear if Serge Ibaka will be pushed down to power forward or if he'll come off the bench in a sixth-man role. Regardless, Gasol has missed only two games this season and is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks while shooting a solid 34.4 percent from distance. Considering he's on a better, more well-rounded team now, it's possible we see Gasol's overall production take a dip, though he'll undoubtedly be a vital part of the Raptors for the remainder of the season.