Gasol posted 17 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Gasol was undeniably effective when out on the floor, but foul trouble prevented him from an even bigger night. The veteran big man has alternated single- and double-digit scoring efforts throughout the first five games of the series, and he now has a pair of 17-point tallies over his last three games. Gasol will look to hit double digits in the scoring column in consecutive postseason contests for the first time since Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Thursday's potentially series-clinching Game 6.