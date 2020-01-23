Raptors' Marc Gasol: Can't miss in victory
Gasol scored 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 0-0 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.
Gasol didn't miss a shot and turned in his second-highest point total in five games since returning from a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old is averaging 14 points, five boards and four assists in that span.
