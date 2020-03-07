Raptors' Marc Gasol: Chance to play Sunday
Gasol (hamstring) has a chance to play in Sunday's game against Sacramento, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The veteran center's embedded in a lengthy absence that stems from a strained left hamstring. At this point, he appears to be questionable for Sunday, though his availability could well hinge on his ability to participate in pregame warmups. Look for more details to come out ahead of tipoff.
