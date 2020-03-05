Raptors' Marc Gasol: Chance to return Thursday
Gasol (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game at Golden State, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The veteran big man hasn't seen game action since Jan. 28 due to the hamstring injury, and the fact he's considered questionable is a promising step for his return to the court. Gasol figures to face a minutes restriction one cleared due to the length of the absence, regardless of when he returns Thursday or later on.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...