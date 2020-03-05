Gasol (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game at Golden State, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The veteran big man hasn't seen game action since Jan. 28 due to the hamstring injury, and the fact he's considered questionable is a promising step for his return to the court. Gasol figures to face a minutes restriction one cleared due to the length of the absence, regardless of when he returns Thursday or later on.