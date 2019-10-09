Gasol (rest) has been removed from the Raptors' injury report and is expected to be available for Thursday's exhibition game against the Rockets in Japan, Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gasol sat out the front end of the Raptors' NBA Japan Games series with Houston on Tuesday, allowing Serge Ibaka to pick up the start at center. Expect Gasol to fill a spot on the top unit Thursday, though he won't necessarily be in store for a huge minutes load as the Raptors look to ease the 34-year-old into the new season.