Gasol will come off the bench Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday will mark Gasol's sixth time coming off the bench as a member of the Raptors. In five previous games as a reserve, he's averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks across 20.0 minutes.

