Raptors' Marc Gasol: Coming off bench Tuesday
Gasol will come off the bench Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Tuesday will mark Gasol's sixth time coming off the bench as a member of the Raptors. In five previous games as a reserve, he's averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks across 20.0 minutes.
