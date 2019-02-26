Raptors' Marc Gasol: Coming off bench Tuesday
Gasol will come off the bench Tuesday against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Gasol was productive during his first start at a Raptor on Sunday, posting 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. However, coach Nick Nurse has noted that the starting center spot will be fluid. Serge Ibaka gets the nod Tuesday against a stretch-five in Al Horford.
