Gasol is considering a return to Europe, per Sportnado.

Gasol, a reigning World Champion with the Spanish national team, is reportedly considering the move back to Europe for family reasons. He's an unrestricted free agent following the 2019-20 season with the Raptors. The 35-year-old is coming off of the smallest role of his career, seeing just 26.4 minutes per game and averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.