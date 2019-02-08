Raptors' Marc Gasol: Could play Saturday
Gasol will join the Raptors in New York for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It remains to be seen whether or not Gasol will be made active for Toronto's game in Madison Square Garden, but there is a good chance of it happening since he will be with the team after completion of his physical. Gasol is expected to play a prominent role in the Raptors' frontcourt this season, but it' possible he starts out coming off the bench while he conforms to his new team given the success Toronto's starting five has had so far this season.
