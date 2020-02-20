Raptors' Marc Gasol: Could return Friday
Gasol (hamstring) may be able to return to action Friday against the Suns, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Gasol missed the last eight games heading into the All-Star break due to the hamstring strain, but he could avoid missing any additional time. The veteran center's status should receive additional clarity when Toronto's official injury report is released Thursday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...